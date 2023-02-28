During the latest episode of The DAZN Boxing Show, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn made an appearance and gave his blunt assessment of this past weekend’s PPV fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

“Obviously we’ve had our differences but I do respect Jake Paul, and I respect him even more after last night,” Hearn said. “He can’t fight, and he’s never gonna be a world champion and when we throw back to a year ago when I said ‘he’s an average professional fighter,’ that was a compliment.

“I watched him last night — I mean, look, he closes his eyes when he throws punches and he turns his back during, and he does a lot of amateur things. But he’s a guy who found boxing at like 24. He’s got a decent jab, he’s tough, he took a few good shots, but he’s just not very good. Neither of them are.

“He’s not very good. Tommy Fury is also not very good at all. What you had last night was two not very good fighters who were quite evenly matched — Tommy, I gave him most rounds, obviously the knockdown made it quite interesting. But I thought ‘Give Jake his due. He got in there, he had a go.’

“For me the rematch — I know people are watching — but we’ve seen what they are, which is not very good. So the whole thing of ‘I can be a professional fighter’ — you can’t. You can’t fight at any level professionally. Fact.”