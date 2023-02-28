Amanda Serrano injured, Katie Taylor rematch postponed from May 20 date

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will not have their rematch on May 20 in Dublin, as Serrano has “sustained an injury,” in the words of the release from Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions.

The silver lining here may be that with the fight not going ahead on May 20, Croke Park may be truly back in play as a host for the bout.

You’ll recall much drama there, with Eddie Hearn saying Croke Park was too expensive to book on May 20, Conor McGregor offering to step in and help with the money, Hearn and McGregor meeting — if they move the date to later in the year, that might help get the venue that was always sort of promised for Taylor’s long overdue pro debut in Ireland.

That’s not saying the injury isn’t legit — as in, I don’t mean to say they’re announcing a bogus injury in order to postpone the fight, because I don’t think they’d need to do that. If they were working to get Croke Park done on a later date, I think most people interested, especially those in Ireland, would just be happy enough to hear that they’re working on delivering Croke Park.

Anyway, the fight’s not happening May 20.