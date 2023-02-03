Navarrete vs Wilson: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Emanuel Navarrete goes for a world title in a third weight class tonight on ESPN and ESPN+, with Liam Wilson across the ring looking to not only stop him, but claim his own first world title, with the vacant WBO junior lightweight (130 lbs) belt up for grabs in the main event.

Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round for the main card starting from 10 pm ET, and we’ll have live results, updates, and highlights from 6:30 pm ET for the full undercard, all in this stream:

Here’s tonight’s full rundown:

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)

Andres Cortes (18-0, 10 KO) vs Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KO) vs Eduardo Ayala (9-2-1, 3 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Lindolfo Delgado (16-0, 13 KO) vs Clarence Booth (21-6, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Emiliano Vargas (2-0, 2 KO) vs Francisco Duque (1-1, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

Note: The scheduled fight between Xavier Martinez and Yohan Vasquez was canceled on Friday.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)