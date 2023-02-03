 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Navarrete vs Wilson: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Emanuel Navarrete faces Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO title at 130 lbs tonight on ESPN and ESPN+!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete goes for a world title in a third weight class tonight on ESPN and ESPN+, with Liam Wilson across the ring looking to not only stop him, but claim his own first world title, with the vacant WBO junior lightweight (130 lbs) belt up for grabs in the main event.

Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round for the main card starting from 10 pm ET, and we’ll have live results, updates, and highlights from 6:30 pm ET for the full undercard, all in this stream:

Here’s tonight’s full rundown:

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)

  • Andres Cortes (18-0, 10 KO) vs Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KO) vs Eduardo Ayala (9-2-1, 3 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
  • Lindolfo Delgado (16-0, 13 KO) vs Clarence Booth (21-6, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Emiliano Vargas (2-0, 2 KO) vs Francisco Duque (1-1, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

Note: The scheduled fight between Xavier Martinez and Yohan Vasquez was canceled on Friday.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KO) vs Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO title
  • Arnold Barboza Jr (27-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Richard Torrez Jr (4-0, 4 KO) vs James Bryant (6-2, 4 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

