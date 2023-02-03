According to Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom, Chris Eubank Jr has been giving all indications that he plans to activate an immediate rematch clause for a sequel with Liam Smith. Both Eubank and Smith recently met inside the ring for a big British clash, but very few saw what was coming when Smith scored an early stoppage win over Eubank.

Since then Eubank has tried to rationalize the loss by saying that Smith just so happened to land a once in a lifetime shot, and now Shalom tells Sky Sports that he gearing up for the rematch.

“We’re hearing all indications that they are going to trigger,” Shalom told Sky Sports. “We know Chris really wants to fight again. His pride is hurt, he definitely wants a rematch from what I hear and ultimately Liam wants the biggest names and the big nights. (Smith) wants Golovkin. It’s in Eubank’s hands and we can’t really look past that until the time has elapsed and we expect him to want to rematch.”

Shalom goes on to say he’s anticipating a formal letter in writing to activate the rematch, and to that end he’s already considering holding the fight at Anfield at the end of May, which would coincide with the end of the Liverpool Football Club season.

Given the timing of the contractual stipulations on a rematch between Eubank and Smith, we should be hearing an official word, one way or another, quite soon.