Serrano vs Cruz: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Amanda Serrano faces Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled on two undisputed championship fights tonight on DAZN, plus seven more fights!
The prelims will stream live on DAZN and free on social media at 4:15 pm ET, with the main card starting at 8 pm ET.
We’ll be here for the full show with live updates, results, and round by round for the top two fights on the card, all in this stream:
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 4:15 pm ET)
- Skye Nicolson (5-0, 0 KO) vs Tania Alvarez (7-0, 1 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
- Ramla Ali (7-0, 2 KO) vs Avril Mathie (8-0-1, 3 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
- Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KO) vs Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds, WBC and WBA eliminator
- Harley Mederos (4-0, 3 KO) vs Julio Madera (4-2, 3 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Aaron Aponte (6-0-1, 2 KO) vs Joshua David Rivera (8-1, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Amanda Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KO) vs Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds, for undisputed championship (Serrano’s WBC, IBF, and WBO titles and Cruz’s WBA title)
- Alycia Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KO) vs Elhem Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds, for undisputed championship (Baumgardner’s WBC, IBF, and WBO titles and vacant WBA title)
- Richardson Hitchins (15-0, 7 KO) vs John Bauza (17-0, 7 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Yankiel Rivera (2-0, 2 KO) vs Fernando Diaz (11-2-1, 3 KO), flyweights, 8 rounds
Loading comments...