Highlights and results: Shadasia Green smashes Elin Cederroos in six rounds

Shadasia Green made a big statement for herself tonight on the Serrano vs Cruz undercard in New York, smashing through former unified titleholder Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC and WBA super middleweight eliminator.
Green (12-0, 11 KO) was a virtual unknown coming in here, a fighter who has traveled around wherever she can get someone in the ring with her, and just recently signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.
Serrano vs Cruz live coverage continues! Click here to join us!
It’s looking like a potentially tremendous pickup for MVP, because Green, 33, looks like a real deal contender, with unusually and truly heavy hands that we just don’t see too often in women’s boxing.
In short, no, that KO percentage is not fluffed up or simply manufactured — this woman can flat-out crack.
Green did look a bit uncomfortable with the aggression of the more experienced Cederroos (8-2, 4 KO) in the opening round, but she started finding spots for counter punches in the second round, and just took over the fight.
In round three, she dropped Cederroos hard, and the former Old Dominion basketball player finished things in the sixth, when the referee stepped in as Green kept up the heat and chased Cederroos around the ring with power shots. Cederroos never looked quite right after the knockdown.
The dual eliminator makes Green the potential next challenger for undisputed super middleweight champ Franchon Crews-Dezurn, who was watching closely and had nothing bad to say:
No hate good sh*t— Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) February 4, 2023
A monster knockdown in the third! @shaygreen35 pic.twitter.com/PlksWIDMco— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 4, 2023
Shadasia Green ends it... just like that.— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 4, 2023
WATCH Before The Bell LIVE ▶️ https://t.co/nr6AjkqXam#SerranoCruz pic.twitter.com/7cHvTcc4VX
More results
- Harley Mederos TKO-6 Julio Madera: The Matchroom debut for Brooklyn’s Mederos (5-0, 4 KO), who was fighting at home in New York for the first time as a pro. He came out really aggressive, didn’t get the tough Madera (4-3, 3 KO) out as quickly as he might have wanted, and did gas a bit in the fifth and the 25 seconds of the sixth this lasted, but he kept throwing and the referee stopped it, which was fair enough. Madera really took some punishment here. Mederos, 22, looks like an intriguing lightweight prospect going forward.
- Aaron Aponte UD-8 Joshua David Rivera: Give Rivera (8-2, 3 KO) credit, the 28-year-old Tijuana club fight veteran came to scrap and brought the fight to Aponte (7-0-1, 2 KO). Rivera didn’t, like, win rounds by doing so, but he made the 21-year-old Aponte (7-0-1, 2 KO) work for eight rounds and ate some good shots. It was a great effort and Rivera’s probably gonna get more calls to fight prospects between 135 and 147 after this, because he’s exactly what promoters want sometimes.
Loading comments...