Highlights and results: Shadasia Green smashes Elin Cederroos in six rounds

Shadasia Green made a big statement for herself tonight on the Serrano vs Cruz undercard in New York, smashing through former unified titleholder Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC and WBA super middleweight eliminator.

Green (12-0, 11 KO) was a virtual unknown coming in here, a fighter who has traveled around wherever she can get someone in the ring with her, and just recently signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

It’s looking like a potentially tremendous pickup for MVP, because Green, 33, looks like a real deal contender, with unusually and truly heavy hands that we just don’t see too often in women’s boxing.

In short, no, that KO percentage is not fluffed up or simply manufactured — this woman can flat-out crack.

Green did look a bit uncomfortable with the aggression of the more experienced Cederroos (8-2, 4 KO) in the opening round, but she started finding spots for counter punches in the second round, and just took over the fight.

In round three, she dropped Cederroos hard, and the former Old Dominion basketball player finished things in the sixth, when the referee stepped in as Green kept up the heat and chased Cederroos around the ring with power shots. Cederroos never looked quite right after the knockdown.

The dual eliminator makes Green the potential next challenger for undisputed super middleweight champ Franchon Crews-Dezurn, who was watching closely and had nothing bad to say:

No hate good sh*t — Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) February 4, 2023

Shadasia Green ends it... just like that.



WATCH Before The Bell LIVE ▶️ https://t.co/nr6AjkqXam#SerranoCruz pic.twitter.com/7cHvTcc4VX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 4, 2023

