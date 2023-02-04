Alycia Baumgardner is the new undisputed champion at 130 lbs, adding the WBA belt to the WBC, IBF, and WBO titles she already held with a win over Elhem Mekhaled tonight in New York.

Baumgardner won on scores of 98-90, 99-89, and 99-89. Bad Left Hook unofficially had it just a bit closer, scoring it 96-92 for Baumgardner.

Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KO) showed off her power and her skills in this fight, particularly with two third round knockdowns of Mekhaled (15-2, 3 KO). But the B-side was game, and it has to be noted that Baumgardner showed some gas tank worries, particularly in the second half of the fight.

Alycia used a lot of energy up in round three going for a stoppage, didn’t get it, and did the same with some huge flurries later in the fight. There were rounds she basically gave away trying to make sure she had enough left, so she handled it in tactical fashion, but when Mekhaled had her legs, she did press Baumgardner a good bit, and never showed much fear of Baumgardner herself.

It was a good fight, with a terrific 10th and final round that showcased the grit and determination of both fighters, as they hammered away until the final bell, with Baumgardner leaving that last bit of energy in the ring.

“It was great. I dug deep. Listen, I started my period today, so that should tell you,” she said to a big reaction from the crowd. “I listened to my corner, I used my jab, and I let that be the dictator.”

Asked about what comes next, she said, “We want the big fights. We want hte mega-fights. We want Katie Taylor, we want those mega-fights. I want that challenge, I want to challenge myself. That’s the only way I can know how good I am and how I can be better.”

And of course, she was asked about a rematch with Mikaela Mayer, and had the standard Baumgardner vs Mayer rivalry response.

“Mikaela came here for a reason. I hope she learned something and knows that I’m coming for that ass,” she said. “I’ll knock her the fuck out, look at her.”

Mayer smiled from ringside and blew a kiss to her rival.

Baumgardner vs Mekhaled results and highlights