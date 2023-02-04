Highlights and results: Richardson Hitchins dominates John Bauza, wins for Yankiel Rivera, Skye Nicolson, more

Richardson Hitchins scored a dominant win over John Bauza tonight on the Serrano vs Cruz undercard, winning a wide 10-round decision.

Judges scored the fight 100-88 on all three cards, and Bad Left Hook scored the fight 100-89 on our unofficial card.

Hitchins (16-0, 7 KO) was just too good from the jump tonight, and has looked excellent in two fights since making the jump to Matchroom Boxing last year, showing a new level of motivation in his game that has seen him look like the potential star he’s long felt he was capable of being.

The 25-year-old ex-Olympian (Hitchins fought for Haiti in 2016) was credited with a first round knockdown that shouldn’t have been called, just a bad call from the referee, but he never really got into the fight. Bauza (17-1, 7 KO) was definitely dropped for real in round four

To Bauza’s credit, he was trying really hard here, he just didn’t have much of anything for Hitchins, and I don’t think Bauza is nearly as bad as Hitchins made him look. This was entirely about Richardson Hitchins shining, using a strong, consistent jab and landing his straight right hand frequently and effectively.

There were plenty of chances, quite arguably, for referee Charlie Fitch to step in and stop the fight starting in round seven or so, certainly clear chances in rounds eight and nine, but Bauza — to his credit, foolish or brave or however you put it — would land single shots that kept Fitch from stepping in, whether he should have or not. And Bauza did not want to quit, and his corner didn’t want to pull him, and the fighter took more of a beating than necessary because of it.

