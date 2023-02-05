How to watch Vargas vs Foster, plus more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Feb. 7-11, 2023

Tuesday, Feb. 7

FITE PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Country Box: Where Music Meets Boxing. It is 13 American dollars from the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville. Iegor Plevako will face 47-year-old Marcelo Da Silva in the main event, and Leon Everette, who had a No. 4 hit on the U.S. Country charts in 1981 with “Hurricane,” will perform music. The poster, which is excellent, indicates that Deborah Allen will be singing “Nathen Anthen.” I did Google this to figure out if the person Deborah Allen has a song called “Nathen Anthen,” but no, it is simply a bold new spelling of “national anthem.”

Wednesday, Feb. 8

ProBox TV, 7:00 pm ET, Alejandro Gonzalez vs Brayan Rivera. Gonzalez is 23 and has a record of 12-5-3. Rivera is 25 and has a record of 11-3. ......maybe we’ll be seeing a longterm viable fighter, early in their career! Hey, Gabe Rosado started 14-5 before he went on a run that got him multiple world title shots and significant fights for many, many years. Mr. ProBox will be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Social Media, TBA, Vargas vs Foster press conference.

Friday, Feb. 10

Social Media, TBA, Vargas vs Foster weigh-in.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Sky Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes. Boxxer and Sky have huge hopes for Azim, the 20-year-old junior welterweight, and are putting him in another main event, this one from OVO Wembley after he headlined Alexandra Palace on Sky in November. The card also features Dan Azeez vs Thomas Faure for the vacant European light heavyweight title, plus Zak Chelli vs Anthony Sims Jr, Caroline Dubois in a step-up, Viddal Riley’s return, and more. ESPN+ don’t have it, DAZN don’t have it, FITE don’t have it, I think this one just doesn’t have enough international appeal to be picked up legally in the States. Too bad, I’d have watched it. Maybe.

FITE PPV, 7:00 pm ET, Ryan Rozicki vs Arturs Gorlovs. $20 for a cruiserweight main event from Hamilton, Ontario, featuring Rozicki — former WBC bridgerweight title challenger — against a 10-2-1 Latvian BoxRec have ranked No. 95 in the world at cruiserweight.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster. This is for the vacant WBC title at 130 lbs from the Alamodome in San Antone. Vargas does still hold the WBC featherweight title, and he’s stated he’s not sure which weight he’ll fight at after, so no telling which belt will go vacant if he wins! But a win is far from a gimme; Foster is on a good run of form and a natural 130, which Vargas is not. The undercard features Mario Barrios vs Jovanie Santiago in a 10-round welterweight bout, and an intriguing heavyweight 10-rounder between Lenier Pero and Viktor Faust. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.