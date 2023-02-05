Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch official for May 20 in Dublin

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to do it again on May 20 in Ireland, as the rematch was officially announced tonight following Serrano’s win over Erika Cruz, which made Serrano undisputed featherweight champion.

Taylor, of course, is undisputed lightweight champion, so this will be a blockbuster meeting of undisputed vs undisputed, a true rarity in the sport.

Here’s the promo for the rematch:

“The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is on,” promoter Eddie Hearn told Chris Mannix of DAZN.

“The last fight was an epic fight, and I think the next one is going to be the same,” said Taylor.

“She deserves to fight in Ireland, and it’s going to be a bigger and better fight over there,” Serrano said. “I know what I need to do.”

Taylor (22-0, 6 KO) controversially defeated Serrano (44-2-1, 31 KO) in a stunning fight last April at Madison Square Garden in what was easily the best-promoted event of the year, and then turned into quite arguably the best fight of the year, women or men or martians or whomever.

There was talk of the rematch last year, but that fell through. The fight is now on, though, and we can’t wait to see it.

Exact location has not been finalized, though it will be in Dublin. Eddie Hearn said earlier this week that Croke Park was out because it was simply too expensive, but Conor McGregor has offered to sponsor the event if it will help put it at the stadium, so we’ll see what happens there.

Either way, expect another incredible atmosphere. Taylor has never fought in Ireland as a professional, and there is no fighter in American boxing right now who even approaches being beloved and nationally respected the way Taylor is in her home country.