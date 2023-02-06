Eddie Hearn was just recently interviewed by boxing media reporters who ask him to touch on a number of hot topics in the boxing sphere, including a proposed 154 lb fight between Errol Spence and Keith Thurman, a potential Canelo Alvarez rematch with Dmitry Bivol, and how things are going for Kell Brook who has gone a bit viral as of late. Check out some of what Hearn had to say below.

Hearn on Errol Spence going up to 154 to fight Keith Thurman and if he thinks he’ll come back to welterweight after

“I think he’s been 147 for a long time. I think he’s very tight at the weight and when you look at the mileage of Errol Spence through the accident, through the eye operation and stuff like that, it’s just going to be harder for him to start making weight. I don’t know him personally, so I can’t tell you, but I remember seeing him in Sheffield when he made ‘47, which was years ago, and I’m surprised he’s still there. Respect to him and the way that he obviously makes that weight but I see him moving up and I guess 154 is his future.”

On what weight Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol could rematch at

“Canelo would like that fight at 175 because he feels that’s where he lost before. Dmitry Bivol wants legacy. If he wants legacy and belts and can make 168 safely — which they say he can — then maybe we can make that fight at ‘68 to provide an undisputed opportunity for Dmitry Bivol.

“But if you ask Canelo Alvarez, he will 175 probably because ‘that’s where I lost, I don’t want people to think I brought him down.’ This isn’t Canelo Alvarez saying ‘bring him down to 168,’ this is just a way to maybe make the fight to give Dmitry Bivol more opportunity at legacy.”

On the widely circulated video of Kell Brook apparently snorting cocaine

“I don’t really want to talk about fighter’s personal lives but Kell Brook is a fighter that walks away from the sport and has a big hole in his life when you leave boxing, or you leave something that you love, and boxing has been Kell Brook’s life for years and years and years. And you see when that buzz leaves you, you can put yourself in a difficult place mentally.

“Kell Brook is someone we have a huge history with. One thing I tell you about Kell Brook is he’s a good person with a huge heart. And we should all support him, and his family should and will support him of course, boxing should support him, and I’m sure he’ll be back on the horse. Like I said, he’s a good man and he’s always had a pure heart. And maybe you’ll see him return to the sport but most of all we hope he’s happy.”