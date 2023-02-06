Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin official for April 1, more fights set for DAZN schedule

It’s official: Anthony Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in a DAZN heavyweight main event on Saturday, April 1 from London, and there are several more main events now official for the spring on DAZN.

“I am looking forward to stepping back into the ring.” said Joshua. “Mentally and physically i feel ready. I want to put on a show and impress my coach as he has high standards. Franklin has a good style and great attitude, which he has shown in recent fights.”

“I’m ready to show the world why it’s time for me to take my place at the top of the heavyweight division,” said Franklin. “Joshua had his time. It’s my time to shock the world! This fight isn’t going to the judge’s card. I will have win number 22. That ain’t no April Fool’s joke.”

Along with Joshua vs Franklin, here’s what else is coming from Matchroom and DAZN: