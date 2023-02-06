Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis headlines Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1st

When he’s not allegedly sucker-punching people who’d just dominated him in the cage, UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal is a fairly prolific fight promoter, from his iKON Fighting Championships MMA series to his self-titled Gamebred Boxing shows. The latest installment of the latter is set to be...interesting, as he revealed on The MMA Hour that Roy Jones Jr would box former WEC and UFC titlist Anthony Pettis in the main event.

Before you ask, it’s an eight-round pro bout.

Assuming we’re not getting April Fool’d, as others have postulated, this feels like a Mad Libs matchup. Pettis did his best work at 155 pounds and has always been known far more for his kicks than his boxing. Jones (66-9, 47 KO) may be 54 and shot to pieces, but I still don’t think it justifies putting this fight together.

For the sake of brevity, we’ll go through the other announced bouts one-by-one. All are six-rounders between former MMA fighters.