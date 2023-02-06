Rematch clause reportedly holding up Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia announcement

Despite repeated assurances from Oscar De La Hoya, it looks like Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia isn’t a sure thing quite yet.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that while “all other terms have been agreed to,” the two sides are at odds over Davis’ unilateral rematch clause, specifically over who would have control of promotion and broadcasting should it be exercised.

Per Coppinger, PBC and Showtime will handle the first meeting and argue that they should do the same for a hypothetical sequel, but Golden Boy and DAZN disagree.

The article also confirms that Davis (28-0, 26 KO) “will earn the lion’s share of revenue” should the April bout go through. Between that and Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) not getting a rematch if he loses, I can definitely see where Oscar and Co. are coming from.

We’ve still got two months before fight night, so I’m sure this is far from the last speed bump this matchup will run into.

That said, it would be darkly funny to see an automatic rematch, which for my money is a blight on modern boxing, completely torpedo one of the most lucrative fights possible.