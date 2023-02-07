Country Box, Where Music Meets Boxing: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Yeehaw, pardners! This evening at 8 pm ET, myself and John Hansen will be two-steppin’ on down to Nashville, Tenn., to tell you ALL that goes down live at Country Box: Where Music Meets Boxing.

Is this worth covering? No! Are we going to anyway? Sure! Why? Well, we worked ourselves into a shoot.

You can buy the pay-per-view — yes! — at FITE TV for $13.99. Our updates will come in this stream:

TONIGHT: Eddie Chambers — yes, that one — fights for the first time in nearly nine years, returning to action to face Corey Williams, a 44-year-old part-time fighter, part-time promoter, full-time “Whiz Kid” who is 6-13-2 (4 KO) in boxing and 5-7 in MMA. He’s lost his last three boxing bouts all by second round stoppage.

Chambers (42-5, 23 KO) is 40 years old himself now, and once went to Germany to challenge Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF and WBO heavyweight titles way back in 2010, when both he and I were in our late 20s.

Chambers weighed in just under 227 lbs for this fight, which is heavy for his old fighting weights but not that heavy. Williams came in a shade over 305 on the scale.

And yes, it is a sanctioned fight.

Here’s the rundown:

Main Card (FITE PPV, 8:00 pm ET)