 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Country Box, Where Music Meets Boxing: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Eddie Chambers fights for the first time in over six years tonight in Nashville, when boxing meets music

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Eddie Chambers fights for the first time in over six years tonight in Nashville, when boxing meets music
Eddie Chambers fights for the first time in over six years tonight in Nashville, when boxing meets music
Lion Heart Promotions

Yeehaw, pardners! This evening at 8 pm ET, myself and John Hansen will be two-steppin’ on down to Nashville, Tenn., to tell you ALL that goes down live at Country Box: Where Music Meets Boxing.

Is this worth covering? No! Are we going to anyway? Sure! Why? Well, we worked ourselves into a shoot.

You can buy the pay-per-view — yes! — at FITE TV for $13.99. Our updates will come in this stream:

TONIGHT: Eddie Chambers — yes, that one — fights for the first time in nearly nine years, returning to action to face Corey Williams, a 44-year-old part-time fighter, part-time promoter, full-time “Whiz Kid” who is 6-13-2 (4 KO) in boxing and 5-7 in MMA. He’s lost his last three boxing bouts all by second round stoppage.

Chambers (42-5, 23 KO) is 40 years old himself now, and once went to Germany to challenge Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF and WBO heavyweight titles way back in 2010, when both he and I were in our late 20s.

Chambers weighed in just under 227 lbs for this fight, which is heavy for his old fighting weights but not that heavy. Williams came in a shade over 305 on the scale.

And yes, it is a sanctioned fight.

Here’s the rundown:

Main Card (FITE PPV, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Eddie Chambers (42-5, 23 KO) vs Corey Williams (6-13-2, 4 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Evan Gubera (5-0, 3 KO) vs Demetrius Banks (12-12-1, 5 KO), cruiserweights
  • Eduardo Aguilar (7-2-1, 5 KO) vs John Hale (debut), junior welterweights, 4 rounds
  • Erick Arellano (debut) vs Raquan Ashby, heavyweights, 4 rounds
  • Ricardo Wallers (0-1, 0 KO) vs Jerrell Nettles (1-3, 0 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds
  • NOTE: Iegor Plevako, a heavyweight, will be in an exhibition now, after ... who cares why, he’s in an exhibition now

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook