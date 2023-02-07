Serrano-Cruz and Navarrete-Wilson Fight of the Year contenders, Showtime preview, more: Boxing podcast for Feb. 7, 2023

It’s Tuesday! It’s a podcast! Lots to talk about!

First Half: Previewing Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster and the rest of Saturday’s Showtime card, and the lads work themselves into a shoot with Country Box: Where Boxing Meets Music

Intermission: “King of the Hill” is reportedly coming back on Hulu!

Second Half: A GREEEEEEEEAT weekend of fights! Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson was a war! So was Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz! And there were OTHER GOOD FIGHTS! Plus some news of the week including the Matchroom and DAZN schedule and Edgar Berlanga the hot free agent!

If the embeddable player doesn't show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.