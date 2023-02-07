 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Serrano-Cruz and Navarrete-Wilson Fight of the Year contenders, Showtime preview, more: Boxing podcast for Feb. 7, 2023

Scott and John are back this week with a LOT to talk about from the week in boxing, including two potential Fight of the Year contenders, a preview of this week’s Showtime card, and MUCH more!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz engaged in a Fight of the Year candidate last Saturday
Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz engaged in a Fight of the Year candidate last Saturday
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday! It’s a podcast! Lots to talk about!

First Half: Previewing Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster and the rest of Saturday’s Showtime card, and the lads work themselves into a shoot with Country Box: Where Boxing Meets Music

Intermission: “King of the Hill” is reportedly coming back on Hulu!

Second Half: A GREEEEEEEEAT weekend of fights! Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson was a war! So was Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz! And there were OTHER GOOD FIGHTS! Plus some news of the week including the Matchroom and DAZN schedule and Edgar Berlanga the hot free agent!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook