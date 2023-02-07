Jose Benavidez Sr — the father and trainer of David Benavidez — spent some time talking to Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV about the big upcoming showdown between Caleb Plant and his son. Benavidez shares his thoughts on this opportunity for David to prove he’s an elite fighter against another top level opponent, and explains how he views the matchup between the fighters. Check out some excerpts of what he had to say below.

Benavidez Sr on David’s upcoming fight with Plant

“It cost us so much to be here and I’m enjoying every minute of it, man. To be honest, we had a lot of beef (with Plant) like five years ago so we get to have him face-to-face now. I mean, I thought he would talk a little bit more shit — he talks off the cameras a lot — but you can see that he’s scared.

“I’m not going to take nothing away from him, he’s a good fighter, he’s a dangerous fighter, it’s not going to be an easy fight for us. But at the end of the day these are the fights the fans want to see, these are the fights that we got to test ourselves. This fight has motivated David to another level.

“We brought in ‘Memo’ Heredia into the camp and I think we’re just going to add a little more to it and sky’s the limit.”

On David’s expectation of stopping Plant within six rounds

“That’s what he believes, I believe the same thing. You have to think that way, you have to look spectacular, you can’t just win a fight. In order to go to the bigger fights — and I don’t think the Canelo fight’s gonna happen, it’s a mandatory, I don’t think he wants to fight David, he doesn’t want to pass the torch over to David. But we got better and bigger things too. We have Charlo, we have David Morrell, we have ‘Boo Boo’ and all these guys are good fights.

“We’re focused on Plant fight now. It’s not an easy fight but we’re going to leave our hearts inside and we know what to do, and we’re gonna try to give the people what they deserve — a good fight.

“I think it could be the Fight of the Year because David’s gonna come — it’s no secret — David’s gonna pressure, work that body. And Caleb, we know what he does. I don’t think he’s gonna try to fight David, we know that. So our job is to break him down, close the gaps, and close the ring and put the work in.

“With Truax I think (Plant) got hit a lot, he tried to box and he got hit a lot. He did win but Truax got him a lot. But I think now they brought ‘Breadman’ in there, he’s a good trainer, he was a track athlete, Olympic guy maybe, or something like that. So they do a great team, you know, both of them are fuckin’ runners so I think they make a great team. They’re training on running, running, running and I think that’s their plan — run, run, run.”

On if he sees any chance of Plant slugging it out with David

“There’s no fuckin’ way. Nobody wants to fuck with the Mexican Monster, man. He’s not going to change what got him all the way here...we’re gonna give the people what they want, that motherfucker just wants to win the fight. And he’s gonna try to run and touch and do what he knows how to do. No way he’s going to stand (and trade), I would love to see that. But guys, you got to forget about that, that’s not going to happen.”