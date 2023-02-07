Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado official for March 18 on DAZN

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will look to bounce back from his first career loss when he faces Gabriel Rosado in a DAZN main event on Saturday, March 18.

The fight will be a 12-rounder at light heavyweight, a division where Rosado, 37, has never fought in his 17-year professional career.

Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KO) has lost three straight fights to Jaime Munguia, Shane Mosley Jr, and Ali Akhmedov following a one-shot knockout upset win over Bektemir Melikuziev in 2021. He’s naturally a 154 lb fighter who did challenge for world titles at 160 and has fought at a solid level at 168.

“I’m excited to start the year off with a bang! I have a great deal of respect for Zurdo Ramírez. We’re friends, But come March 18, it’s all business,” said Rosado. “This is the kind of fight Gabriel Rosado shows up for! I will not let myself or the fans down.”

The 31-year-old Ramirez (44-1, 30 KO) is a former super middleweight titleholder who was dominated against Dmitry Bivol in his last outing, his first title shot at light heavyweight. Ramirez is a big light heavyweight who tends to rehydrate pretty heavily after weighing in, so you can expect him to have a truly sizable and clear in-ring weight advantage on fight night.

“I’m glad to be back. I had a lot of time to reflect since my last fight and am looking forward to putting on a show against a very-game veteran like Gabe Rosado,” said Ramirez. “Just like everyone else, I have goals, dreams and aspirations to be on top and I feel more motivated today than ever. We may get knocked off our path, but my quest for greatness will never stop. I appreciate all the love from my fans and supporters and I promise to be back with vengeance.”

The fight is being heavily pushed in early advertisement on it being a Mexico vs Puerto Rico matchup.

What do you think of this one? Fine for a “Zurdo” return, or are we pushing too far on Rosado as a dangerous “spoiler” at this point?