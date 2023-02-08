Alejandro Gonzalez vs Brayan Rivera: Free live stream, results, round by round, how to watch

ProBox TV is back tonight from Mexico City, and so are we! Well, we’re not back tonight from Mexico City, but we’re here, on the internet, your invisible best friends.

Our resident “Mr. ProBox TV” John Hansen will be here from 8 pm ET with live discussion and updates down in the comments section.

You can watch through ProBox TV, OR you can watch free with ads on YouTube. You can click here for the free YouTube stream, because it’s not embeddable, as that might lead to more people watching.

The main event is a 10-round junior featherweight bout between Alejandro Gonzalez (12-5-2, 7 KO) and Brayan Rivera (11-3, 9 KO).

There are other fights on the show, too, and you can check out the full card at BoxRec. Not gonna lie to you, this isn’t the level of marquee superstar action you get from Plant City, Florida, but it could also just be a fun night of fights as far as action goes.