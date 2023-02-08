 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lawrence Okolie vs David Light now set for March 25th in Manchester

Jack Catterall, Frazer Clarke, and Karriss Artingstall are also set to appear

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Boxing in London: Okolie v Cieslak Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Lawrence Okolie’s mandatory cruiserweight title defense against David Light, previously planned for March 11th, has been bumped back to the 25th and moved to Manchester’s AO Arena.

Okolie (18-0, 14 KO), who appears to have resolved his acrimonious contract clash with Eddie Hearn, fights for the first time since winning an ugly decision over Michal Cieslak last February. This also marks his first fight under new trainer SugarHill Steward, whom he joined forces with last week after parting ways with Shane McGuigan.

New Zealand’s Light (20-0, 12 KO) earned his shot with a narrow decision over Brandon Glanton in a final eliminator. Though he’s not a huge threat on paper, it’s anyone’s guess whether Okolie will be in top condition considering all the distractions he’s facing outside the ring.

Jack Catterall (26-3-1, 13 KO) is also in action against TBA, staying busy while Josh Taylor recovers from a foot injury. Before that, Frazer Clark (5-0, 4 KO) takes on Rydell Booker (27-7-1, 14 KO) and fellow bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall (2-0, 0 KO) meets TBA’s sister.

