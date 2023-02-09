Matteo Signani vs Felix Cash and Craig Richards vs Ricards Bolotniks added to Joshua vs Franklin

The supporting cast is coming together for Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin on April 1st. The DAZN broadcast will see Matteo Signani defend his European middleweight title against Felix Cash and Craig Richards face Ricards Bolotniks in a rescheduled light heavyweight clash.

Back in November, Eddie Hearn claimed that Cash (16-0, 10 KO) had agreed “in principle” to fight Austin “Ammo” Williams in spring. The press release says Cash is “on a collision course” with Williams, so presumably that’s on the backburner and not kaput.

Whatever the case, the 43-year-old Signani (32-6-3, 12 KO) gets the call instead. “Il Giaguaro” (The Jaguar) has lost just twice in the last decade, dropping a split decision to Emanuele Blandamura in 2016 and a quickly avenged technical decision to Anderson Prestot last year.

“2022 was a tough one for me personally but I’m determined to make this my year,” said Cash. “In 2023 I’m coming for all the belts and want the biggest fights possible, starting with the European Title at The O2. The work I’ve been putting in the gym with Tony Sims has been fantastic and I’ve never felt better, come April 1 everyone is going to see that I’m the real deal.”

Richards (17-3-1, 10 KO) and Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KO) were supposed to meet on the Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin undercard before “Spider” withdrew on fight week due to illness. Bolotniks was quick to cry foul, so there should be some bad blood to season what’s already an interesting clash of styles.

“I’m expecting a great fight with Bolotniks,” said Richards. “He is a good fighter and a lot of people know that which will allow me to showcase how good of a fighter I am. I’m excited to be on this card, it’s ironic it’s the return of Joshua because I feel like it’s my return too. A win against Bolotniks puts me heavily in the mix with the big boys and looking to push on to big things.”