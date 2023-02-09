Vargas vs Foster prelims set for February 11: Claudio Marrero, Eumir Marcial, Dainier Pero in action

Showtime’s prelims undercard stream is set for Saturday’s Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster-headlined card, with Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial of the Philippines and more set for action.

The fights will stream live and free from 6:45 pm ET, ahead of the Showtime tripleheader which starts at 9 pm ET.

Here’s the rundown:

Claudio Marrero (26-5, 18 KO), a former interim titlist at featherweight and someone you’ve surely seen once or thrice before, will face Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-1, 3 KO) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. Marrero, 33, has won two straight, including a victory over previously unbeaten Viktor Slavinskyi about a year ago on the Colbert-Garcia card. Fuenzalida, 26, is a Chilean fighter now based in Las Vegas, and will be taking an absolutely enormous step up in competition.

Eumir Marcial (3-0, 1 KO) will face Ricardo Villalba (20-7-1, 8 KO) in an eight-round middleweight fight. Marcial, 27, won bronze for the Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics, and is 3-0 as a pro, but he was also dropped three times in his second pro bout 10 months ago against Isiah Hart. He did come back to win that via fourth round TKO. This will be his first eight-rounder, as Marcial clearly isn’t looking to spend a lot of time hanging around the four- and six-round distance. Villalba is a 33-year-old from Argentina who has lost three straight and is 1-4 outside of his home country, and the one win was a DQ against a guy who stopped him in two in their rematch.