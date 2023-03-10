It’s been an eventful day in the ongoing yet bleak negotiations between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Earlier today we covered how Fury was making hefty financial demands to make an undisputed heavyweight title unification with Usyk, as noted by Usyk’s promoter, and shortly after Fury was on social media saying that Usyk doesn’t deserve more than 30% of the pot.

After Fury threatened to make a fight with Daniel Dubois if Usyk doesn’t immediately accept — even going so far as to say he would offer Usyk 1% less for each passing day — Usyk would appear on social media, immediately accepting Fury’s 70/30 split. Usyk did, however, have at least a stipulation.

“Hey, greedy belly. I accept your offer,” Usyk said. “70/30 split the fight with you on April 29th at Wembley. But you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight. A million pounds, and everyday of your delay you will pay 1% from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal?”

The ball is now presumably in Fury’s court, and if Fury’s intent was truly to price himself out of a fight wit Usyk by way of avoidance, Usyk is sure making it difficult. In the meantime the WBA are intending to order Usyk to fight Dubois imminently should a deal with Fury not be reached.

We’ll bring more on this developing story as details continue to emerge.