We’ve got boxing today!

We’re not hyper-focusing on one specific card, instead since there’s no big main event — or even a big name, as we were meant to have with Callum Smith vs Pawel Stepien — we’re going to just sort of go for it this afternoon with free-for-all live coverage of cards airing on DAZN from Liverpool and ESPN+ from Paris.

In Liverpool, Matchroom now have the best fight they’d had booked for the show as their main event, with Diego Pacheco facing Jack Cullen, and over in Paris, Tony Yoka looks to bounce back from his first loss by taking on rugged veteran Carlos Takam.

Join us this afternoon! We’re just all over the place, chat about what you’re watching, we’ll keep you informed starting from 2 pm ET!

From Liverpool (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

Note: There are also prelims streaming on social media and DAZN starting from 11:30 am ET.

Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KO) vs Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds

Robbie Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KO) vs Darragh Foley (21-4-1, 9 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KO) vs Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Peter McGrail (6-0, 5 KO) vs Nicolas Nahuel Botelli (14-7, 8 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

Rhiannon Dixon (7-0, 0 KO) vs Vicky Wilkinson (5-0-1, 0 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds, for vacant Commonwealth title

From Paris (ESPN+, 2:45 pm ET)

Note: Just listing everything that’s on this card. Doubt all of it airs.