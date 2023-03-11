Tszyu vs Harrison: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison will square off for the interim WBO junior middleweight title in a main event from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The one-fight broadcast will air tonight, Mar. 11, starting at 10:45 pm ET on Showtime. If you are someone who usually tunes in late to skip undercards, you can’t do that tonight. It is a one-fight broadcast.

Another note: If you are in Australia, yes, this fight is on Sunday, Mar. 12, by your time.

Tszyu (21-0, 15 KO) was supposed to be fighting undisputed champion Jermell Charlo on Jan. 28, but that fight fell through when Charlo was injured in training camp. Instead of waiting any longer, Tszyu signed to fight Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KO), a dangerous veteran and former titleholder, and the only man with a win over Charlo.

We’ll be here with round by round for the main event, join us!