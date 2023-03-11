Super middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco stopped Jack Cullen in the fourth round today in Liverpool, staying undefeated in a makeshift main event on DAZN.

In a show originally meant to be headlined by hometown favorite Callum Smith, the 22-year-old Pacheco (18-0, 15 KO), a Los Angeles native, got his first notable main event halfway around the world and made it one to remember, dropping and stopping Cullen with body shots.

Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KO) gave it the honest and legitimate effort you would expect, winning the first round with a solid jab, and the fact that he’s one of the few super middleweights out there who can look the listed-6’4” Pacheco in the eye was something Diego had to adjust to, but the young fighter did just that, and without much trouble.

By the second round, Pacheco was confidently whipping his power shots out, right hands and uppercuts, before going to the body and putting the night away in impressive fashion.

Pacheco vs Cullen highlights