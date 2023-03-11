Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron official for May 20 in Dublin

They said they wanted it, and now it’s happening.

Katie Taylor will battle Chantelle Cameron in a meeting of undisputed champions on Saturday, May 20, live from 3Arena in Dublin on DAZN, with Cameron’s four titles at 140 lbs on the line.

Taylor (22-0, 6 KO) was supposed to defend her lightweight crown in a rematch with Amanda Serrano on that date, also in Dublin, but Serrano — the undisputed featherweight champion — pulled out of the fight on Feb. 28.

Taylor, 36, has been aching for a homecoming fight in Dublin for years now — amazingly, the Irish sporting legend and cultural icon has never fought a pro bout in her home country — and made it clear she was willing to take Cameron (17-0, 8 KO) up an on offer to step in for Serrano, and even go up to Cameron’s weight to do it.

Cameron promised she would not be difficult in negotiations, and it’s clear that she was not, because the fight is on.

Cameron, 31, actually moved up from 135 to 140 back in 2019 mainly because she did not think she’d actually get a chance to fight Taylor, which is something she wanted. Taylor has dabbled at 140 in the past, beating Christina Linardatou to win the WBO title in late 2019, before returning to lightweight and carrying on as undisputed champ.

It’s a tremendous fight, especially as a replacement for something else, and both fighters should be heavily respected for getting down to it and getting this done so that the fight could go ahead in Dublin on the original date.

“Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” said Taylor. “It’s two undefeated, reigning undisputed world champions going up against each other and I believe that’s the first time that’s ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

“People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I’m delighted it’s happening and I’m looking forward to becoming a two-weight undisputed champion in Dublin.”

“It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening,” said Cameron. “It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.

“I’m no stranger to boxing away from home now and to be going into Katie’s backyard for her homecoming is massive. I’m glad to be a part of history again like I was in Abu Dhabi. I know what I will be up against and that I am the underdog but I relish that. The fight will be electric. We both are experienced, we are both game and we are both are coming to win

“To successfully defend my belts against Taylor will be the icing on the cake for me. To become undisputed and then defend them against the pound-for-pound best in women’s boxing will really mark my place in women’s boxing and create my own legacy.”