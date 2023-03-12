How to watch Zurdo vs Rosado, Pascal vs Eifert, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for March 16-18, 2023

Thursday, March 16

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert. This is an IBF eliminator at light heavyweight, which is kind of ridiculous but whatever. Pascal is 40 and has fought once in the last three-plus years, scraping past Meng Fanlong last May on ProBox TV. The inactivity owes mainly to his drug test failures. This will actually be Pascal’s first fight in Canada since his 2018 win over Steve Bosse, a former MMA fighter and minor league hockey enforcer. Eifert is a 25-year-old German who doesn’t really belong anywhere near a world title eliminator, but he will have youth on his side, and Pascal is also coming off of a bout with COVID, which can’t be totally discounted. The undercard isn’t much to get wild about, but we’ll be here. BLH will have live coverage.

UFC Fight Pass, 8:00 pm ET, Callum Walsh vs Wesley Tucker. Brother, it’s Hollywood Fight Night! In Boston. Walsh is a 5-0 Irish junior middleweight, Tucker is a guy from Toledo who’s lost four of his last five. There are some other decent prospects on the show, too, and also Danny O’Connor, who is 37 and hasn’t fought since 2018, is scheduled to return.

Friday, March 17

DAZN and Social Media, 9:00 am ET, Pattinson vs Jenkins weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Zurdo vs Rosado weigh-in.

Saturday, March 18

DAZN and Social Media, 12:30 pm ET, Pattinson vs Jenkins prelims.

DAZN, 3:00 pm ET, Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins. Matchroom have sort of gotten away from this smaller domestic shows in the UK, with a lot of company business focused on their American efforts, and I think it’s good to see them getting a show like this in Newcastle. Pattinson is a good-looking welterweight, 5-0, and this is a nice step up for him at home against Jenkins, a scrappy veteran and former British and Commonwealth welterweight champion. Hopey Price, Solomon Dacres, Pat McCormack, and several others are set for action, split between the prelims and the main show undercard. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN and Social Media, 7:30 pm ET, Zurdo vs Rosado prelims.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado. Some people are having a hard time being overly critical of this matchup because they like Gabe Rosado and have great respect for his career, his attitude, the fighter he’s been, his willingness to get in there with anyone, but this is a godawful fight on paper. Rosado is a natural 154 lb fighter who has fought at high level at 160 and 168, and what 168 has taught us is he’s not really a super middleweight, and this is at 175. He’s also well past his prime and Zurdo is known to come into the ring around or even a bit above 200 lbs. This is Zurdo bouncing back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol against a much smaller man who has lost three in a row and four of five. The co-feature between JoJo Diaz and Mercito Gesta is the much better-matched fight; it may not be anything you’re gonna boof a Saturday night to stay in and watch, but it’s at least not cringe-inducing on paper. BLH will have live coverage.