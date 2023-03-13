George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes signed for summer in Australia

George Kambosos Jr is on the comeback trail. Mike Coppinger, confirming an earlier report from NoSmokeSport, brings word that the former undisputed lightweight champion has signed to face Maxi Hughes this summer in Australia.

Per NoSmokeSport, the fight will “likely” land in May or June.

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KO) fights for the first time since his 2022 duology with Devin Haney, which saw him lose the belts he yanked from Teofimo Lopez in June before falling even shorter four months later. Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KO), by contrast, is on the hottest streak of his career; his current seven-fight run includes wins over Jono Carroll, Viktor Kotochigov, Jovanni Straffon, Ryan Walsh, and most recently Kid Galahad last September.

It’s a really nicely matched fight. Kambosos gets a stiff test to prove he still belongs among the elite and Hughes finally gets the major fight his career resurgence merits. There is, however, a question of broadcasting; Stefy Bull announced earlier this month that Hughes had parted ways with Matchrooom, so this won’t be on DAZN.