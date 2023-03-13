Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus title fight joins Taylor vs Cameron

Just two days after their undisputed title fight officially hit the schedule, Kate Taylor and Chantelle Cameron have their first piece of undercard. Matchroom announced today that Terri Harper’s previously revealed super welterweight title defense against Cecilia Braekhus will join the May 20th show in Dublin.

Both women had solid title reigns at lower weight classes cut short, Harper (13-1-1, 6 KO) via dramatic knockout from Alycia Baumgardner and Braekhus (37-2, 9 KO) courtesy of two decision losses to Jessica McCaskill. Weight aside, it’s a solid matchup; Braekhus may be 41, but she didn’t exactly look washed against McCaskill, just unable to match the latter’s insane pace in the rematch after arguably winning the first time around. It’s also nice to see “Belter” get another major opportunity after the Baumgardner debacle and the string of hand injuries that kept her from ever trying to unify at 130.

The winner will almost certainly be in line to challenge Natasha Jonas for undisputed status.

“This fight has been a long time coming but it will be worth the wait to be on such an amazing card,” said Harper. “All eyes around the world will be watching that night and I want to show everyone who Terri Harper is.”

“I’m very excited to challenge Terri Harper for the WBA 154lb. World Title on this tremendous card, my first time fighting in Ireland,” said Braekus. “I’ve spent my entire career facing the toughest challenges and this fight is another chapter.”