It’s Tuesday! Yes, still! And even though we’re late with it this week (this will be explained in the podcast itself), that means it’s podcast day!

Join John and myself as we DIG IN on the hot topix of the day!

First Half: Hey! Let’s RANK ‘EM vis-à-vis the upcoming PPV offerings that boxing will be bringing to your wallet in in the next six weeks! Also, we discuss this weekend’s somewhat, how you say, shitty lineup of fights.

Hey! Let’s RANK ‘EM vis-à-vis the upcoming PPV offerings that boxing will be bringing to your wallet in in the next six weeks! Also, we discuss this weekend’s somewhat, how you say, shitty lineup of fights. Intermission: March is so mad, though.

March is so mad, though. Second Half: Tim Tsyu impresses against Tony Harrison! Tony Yoka may have hit the wall for REAL for real against Carlos Takam! News of the week including GGG’s future, Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, and the Fury vs Usyk saga!

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.