A couple of weeks ago we talked a bit about how the idea of a Manny Pacquiao return to boxing, with particular interest in a fight against Conor Benn. Well, Pacquiao’s advisor Sean Gibbons say they are targeting a June 3 fight against Benn in Abu Dhabi, although Benn is said to still be considering other possible fights against Kell Brook and Chris Eubank Jr.

But as far as Pacquiao’s representative is concerned, boxing is in PacMan’s future as he supposedly only retired to pursue a run at the presidency of the Philippines, but now that he didn’t win that race he can focus back on what he’s known to do best.

“Manny is an all-time great and he feels like he still has a lot of fight left in him and he still wants to compete at the highest level. And this fight [vs. Benn] was presented to him by [promoter] Eddie Hearn, and he agreed. Ball is in Eddie Hearn’s court. Pacquiao ready to go.”

As far as Hearn goes, who promotes Benn, their side is still in the process of making a final selection on Benn’s next fight, although he does admit Pacquiao is in consideration and that they have received multiple site offers to host that fight. That said, Hearn is expecting to make a formal announcement on which way they’ll go by next week.