Tyson Fury ridicules Oleksandr Usyk’s manager for accusing him of feigning interest in fight

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk may have reached some sort of agreement in principle, but progress continues to be slow as pointed out by Alexander Krassyuk, who manages Usyk.

Krassyuk has been openly speaking about how much talking Fury has been doing online but says he’s still yet to formally sign off on paperwork making an Usyk fight official, giving him the impression that Fury is only pretending to train with no sincere interest in actually making the fight happen.

Fury, however, publicly disputes Krassyuk’s claims, saying that he fully intends to follow through with this fight while disparaging Krassyuk for being a terrible manager.

“Alex [Krassyuk], Usyk’s manager, you sausage,” Fury posted on his Instagram story. “Borat wants his voice back, you fuckin’ bum. You’ll get what you’re getting, don’t worry. You’re the worst manager in history, got your fighter to accept 30%, you bum dosser. (Laughs) You’re not that clever, are you, you bum. You got outwitted by a man who’s never went to school a day in his life. Sausage! Keep talking, you boy’s gonna get smashed and he’s gonna be beltless like the other bum, AJ.”

If Fury is sincere here, we should be headed towards a much more formal announcement of their fight in the near future, but don’t be surprised by any twists and turns along the way.