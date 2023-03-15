Joshua Buatsi signs with BOXXER ahead of May 6th return

Sky Sports and BOXXER have snatched away another longtime member of the Matchroom stable, signing Olympic bronze medalist and top WBA light heavyweight contender to a “multi-fight, multi-year agreement” that kicks off May 6th against TBA.

Buatsi (16-0, 13 KO) cited Sky’s ease of access compared to DAZN as one reason for the move and hinted at a potential clash with Dan Azeez, who claimed the European title last weekend by routing Thomas Faure in Paris.

The 30-year-old has seemingly been stuck on the verge of a title shot for the last couple of years. After battering Ricards Bolotniks in August 2021, Buatsi took home a highly competitive decision over Craig Richards that looked like a potential springboard for a clash with Dmitry Bivol. The WBA ultimately rejected the proposal in favor of giving mandatory challenger Zurdo Ramirez a shot.

Then came an order from the IBF to face Jean Pascal in a final eliminator, which fizzled out after Frank Warren defeated Eddie Hearn in the purse bid. A proposed clash with Callum Smith similarly went nowhere, and Buatsi now finds himself 10 months removed from his last ring appearance.

It’s unclear where exactly he’ll go from here, although he does sit behind only Smith in the WBO and WBC rankings. We thinking he goes after Beterbiev or stays on the domestic scene for a while longer?