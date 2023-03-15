Sky Sports to air Alen Babic vs Lukasz Rozanski bridgerweight title fight on April 22nd

Matchroom vs BOXXER, round [insert large number here]. While Joe Cordina battles Shavkat Rakhimov for the IBF super featherweight title April 22nd on DAZN, Sky Sports will air Alen Babic’s vacant bridgerweight title fight with Lukasz Rozanski in Poland.

Oscar Rivas, who previously held the belt, retired after injury forced him out of a January clash with Efe Ajagba.

Standard disclaimer about the division being pointless aside, I’m honestly happy for Rozanski (14-0, 13 KO). He hasn’t fought in nearly two years thanks to Rivas’ myriad misfortunes, so getting more eyes on his biggest fight to date feels like reasonable recompense. Plus, Babic (11-0, 10 KO) is pure dynamite in the ring, so I’m not going to complain about seeing him in action against his toughest test to date.

The show will also see Caroline Dubois (6-0, 5 KO) face TBA and Martin Bakole (18-1, 13 KO) take a disappointing step back in class against Ihor Shevadzutskyi (10-0, 8 KO), a 32-year-old Ukrainian whose best wins came against Kamil Sokolowski and Kevin Johnson. Heavyweight Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (4-0, 2 KO) will be in action as well.

Poland and the UK are an hour apart, so hopefully the main events won’t overlap. Cordina-Rakhimov, Babic-Rozanski, and Davis-Garcia sounds like a nice Saturday.