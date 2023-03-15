During an open media workout session ahead of his upcoming PPV bout against Caleb Plant, David Benavidez spoke to reporters about some common misconceptions about him and why he’s deserving of being favored to beat Plant.

“Some people don’t understand that I’m the most accurate puncher in this weight class,” Benavidez said. “I’ve had 23 knockouts in 26 fights. I’ve hurt every man I’ve been in the ring with and Caleb Plant is no different.

“You can see that every time Caleb is in the ring with a power puncher, he’s not comfortable. He beat Jose Uzcategui but he was hurt in the fight and then Canelo hurt him. Even Anthony Dirrell hit him with good shots, and he’s not a hitter like that.”

So not only does Benavidez say that he’s sporting the natural size advantage over Plant, he believes he’s also got the speed and power edge over him as well.

“I’ve got the power and I feel like I’m faster,” Benavidez continued. “I just have to get my feet in the right position, because he’s going to be moving a lot. I think he has a little bit more confidence after beating Dirrell though, so we’ll see if he wants to trade with me.”

In the meanwhile Benavidez is staying focused on his training in order to make sure that his body is physically ready to respond once that first bell rings, knowing that people will doubt his ability to take on a slick boxer.

“Every time I step into this gym I give my all,” said Beanvidez. “I’ve got a great team here with me. Everybody has done their part and made me feel comfortable. I’m just so motivated by the people who think that I can’t handle a boxer and I’m ready to prove them wrong.

“I’m a big guy and I throw punches in bunches. I’m ready to mix it up in there. Every question you all have will be answered on March 25.”

When speaking about particular tools he’s got that he believes is better than Plant, he starts with the basics.

“My jab is better than Caleb’s,” Benavidez said. “He doesn’t really have a power jab, but I hurt people with my jab. I’ve cut eyelids open with it. I’m very comfortable in there. At the end of the day, what is he gonna do when he has to sit there and fight? I’m gonna get him on the ropes. It’s a matter of when, not if.”

And while many may believe that Benavidez may be letting his personal disdain for Plant get into his head which could take him out of his game plan, Benavidez makes sure to say he’s only using the personal rift between them as motivation for training, but that he’ll be composed inside the ring.

“Emotion, especially anger, is a great motivator to train,” Benavidez said. “The people who are telling me not to be emotional, haven’t laced up the gloves before. I couldn’t be more ready. I leave all my emotions outside of the ring when it’s time to go to work.

“This is pay-per-view and we’re giving the people what they want to see. I’m ready to give the people whatever they want. This is the most confident I’ve ever been because this is the hardest I’ve ever worked. That’s why I’ve been calling for these big fights, because I’ve known since I was a little kid sparring world champions that when I’m put in an uncomfortable situation, the best comes out of me.”