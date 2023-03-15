Boxing Rankings (March 13, 2023): Tim Tszyu, Brandon Figueroa, more

Rankings go up on Mondays. No update next week.

Upcoming Fights: (4) Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin, Apr. 1 ... (5) Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang, Apr. 15

Upcoming Fights: (2) Lawrence Okolie vs David Light, Mar. 25

Notes: Minor change with Marcus Browne going Officially Inactive, so Lyndon Arthur is in at No. 10. You could argue someone else for sure but Arthur’s win over Anthony Yarde was a legit good win.

Upcoming Fights: (9) Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert, Mar. 16 ... (5) Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado, Mar. 18 ... (10) Lyndon Arthur vs Braian Nahuel Suarez, Mar. 24 ... (8) Craig Richards vs Ricards Bolotniks, Apr. 1

Notes: More rearranging, but a bit more actual housekeeping this time. Lerrone Richards is inactive so he’s out.

Ali Akhmedov comes in, and at No. 8. When looking at the division right now that’s how I felt at the moment. Daniel Jacobs will go inactive in May if he doesn’t line something up, and honestly he hasn’t looked all that interested in boxing in his last couple outings.

Upcoming Fights: (6) Carlos Gongora vs (7) Christian Mbilli, Mar. 23 ... (2) David Benavidez vs (3) Caleb Plant, Mar. 25 ... (1) Canelo Alvarez vs (5) John Ryder, May 6

Notes: Gennadiy Golovkin has vacated both of the middleweight titles he held because he’s old and nobody wanted to pay for fights with Esquiva Falcao or Erislandy Lara. I wouldn’t be shocked if he just doesn’t fight again, but I also won’t be surprised if Golden Boy do finally give Jaime Munguia the plunge and we get GGG vs Munguia, five years after Nevada found that idea so absurd they refused to allow it.

Upcoming Fights: TBA

Notes: Tim Tszyu’s win over Tony Harrison was impressive. Harrison is out, replaced by Jesus Ramos. Tszyu bumps up a spot, as does Sebastian Fundora.

Upcoming Fights: (10) Jesus Ramos vs Joey Spencer, Mar. 25 ... (3) Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza, Apr. 8

Upcoming Fights: (8) Cody Crowley vs Abel Ramos, Mar. 25 ... (6) Vergil Ortiz Jr vs (7) Eimantas Stanionis, Apr. 29

Upcoming Fights: (4) Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey, Mar. 25 ... (7) Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis, Apr. 22 ... (2) Josh Taylor vs (9) Teofimo Lopez, June 10

Upcoming Fights: (3) Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia [junior welterweight, technically], Apr. 15 ... (1) Devin Haney vs (2) Vasiliy Lomachenko, May 20 ... (5) George Kambosos Jr vs (10) Maxi Hughes, TBA

Upcoming Fights: (2) Joe Cordina vs (3) Shavkat Rakhimov, Apr. 22 ... (9) Zelfa Barrett vs Alex Dilmaghani, Apr. 22

Notes: Got some shifts here. Mark Magsayo drops down to No. 9 after his loss to Brandon Figueroa, who blazes into the top five. This is a strong, messy division still, but really starting to sort itself out. We’ll get an answer soon on how good — or not! — Robeisy Ramirez is, too.

Upcoming Fights: (7) Isaac Dogboe vs (8) Robeisy Ramirez, Apr. 1 ... (5) Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan, May 27

Upcoming Fights: (2) Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs (6) Marlon Tapales, Apr. 8 ... (9) Liam Davies vs Jason Cunningham, Apr. 29 ... (1) Stephen Fulton Jr vs Naoya Inoue, May 7

Upcoming Fights: (7) Ryosuke Nishida vs Songsaeng Phoyaem, Apr. 1

Upcoming Fights: (6) Wisaksil Wangek vs Pipat Chaiporn, Mar. 25

Upcoming Fights: TBA

Upcoming Fights: (1) Kenshiro Teraji vs (3) Jonathan Gonzalez, Apr. 8

Upcoming Fights: (1) Panya Padabsri vs Yudai Shigeoka, Apr. 16 ... (4) Ginjiro Shigeoka vs Rene Mark Cuarto, Apr. 16

Upcoming Fights: (5) Seniesa Estrada vs Tina Rupprecht, Mar. 25 ... (6) Mikaela Mayer vs Christina Linardatou, Apr. 15 ... (2) Katie Taylor vs (8) Chantelle Cameron, May 20