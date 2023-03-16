Adrien Broner signs with Don King

Weeks after leaving BLK Prime without ever fighting under its banner, Adrien Broner has joined forces with Don King. God, what an absolutely perfect punchline.

“I have a fantastic camp with Kevin Cunningham, and I can hardly wait to get back into the ring again,” said Broner. “Winning a world title and constantly defending or unifying the titles is what I am aiming to do.”

Broner (34-4-1, 24 KO) hasn’t fought since controversially edging out Jovanie Santiago in February 2021, which in turn was his only appearance since losing to Manny Pacquiao in January 2019. The eight-figure deal with BLK Prime was supposed to kick off on February 25th, but after Ivan Redkach pulled out due to a promotional dispute, Hank Lundy got medically suspended after suffering a cut, and Michael Williams Jr somehow contrived to break his jaw a week out, both parties elected to cut bait.

King spends more time sabotaging his own fighters than giving them opportunities nowadays. Not even genuine contenders are safe, as seen in his attempt to keep Ilunga Makabu from fighting Michal Cieslak for the WBC cruiserweight title and subsequently announcing a title defense against Noel Mikaelyan that just flat-out didn’t exist.

Just imagine what he and Broner can not-accomplish together.