Pascal vs Eifert: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Jean Pascal faces Michael Eifert in an IBF eliminator from Quebec tonight.

By Scott Christ
Jean Pascal returns to the ring tonight in Laval, Quebec, facing Germany’s Michael Eifert in an IBF light heavyweight eliminator. The fights will stream on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The winner will be in line at a shot for one of the three belts currently held by Artur Beterbiev.

We’ll be here from 7 pm ET with live updates and results in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KO) vs Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator
  • Mathieu Germain (21-2-1, 9 KO) vs Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Jessica Camara (10-3, 2 KO) vs Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9-1, 2 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Joe Ward (8-1, 4 KO) vs Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Amanda Galle (7-0-1, 1 KO) vs Lorena Cruz Aispuro (4-2, 0 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds
  • Caroline Veyre (2-0, 0 KO) vs Anaelle Angerville (5-1-1, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Yoel Angeloni (1-0, 0 KO) vs Alexander Calixto (1-1, 1 KO), welterweights, 4 rounds

