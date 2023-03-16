Pascal vs Eifert: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Jean Pascal returns to the ring tonight in Laval, Quebec, facing Germany’s Michael Eifert in an IBF light heavyweight eliminator. The fights will stream on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The winner will be in line at a shot for one of the three belts currently held by Artur Beterbiev.

We’ll be here from 7 pm ET with live updates and results in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)