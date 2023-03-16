As Cody Crowley starts winding down his training camp ahead of his next outing against Abel Ramos as the opening fight of the main card of David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant on March 25, Crowley speaks to the media about the fight and his place in the 147 lb division. Check out some of what Crowley had to say below.

Crowley on what he’s proven with his most recent wins:

“With my last two wins broadcast on SHOWTIME® and SHOWTIME PPV, I proved to the world that I’m an elite fighter. I belong in every conversation regarding the welterweight division. I earned the right to challenge for the welterweight championship of the world.”

On areas where he feels he can get better

“As a fighter, there is always room for improvement. I’m an all-around fighter. I can box, I can punch, I can take a punch and I can outthink any opponent who is in front of me. Improvement will come as I am able to get more activity and not deal with as much ring rust. Improvement will also come as the stakes in each fight are raised.”

On what he makes of Abel Ramos as a fighter

“Abel Ramos is a solid fighter. I believe that he is coming to fight and will be very aggressive. But, he is now in the ring with an extremely hungry fighter. As the fight progresses, I will discover the holes in his style. With my non-stop aggression, I will suffocate anything he’s trying to do.”

On his perceived place in the welterweight division

“I truly believe that I am one of the top three welterweight fighters in the world. The only ones ahead of me are Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Fighting either of them, I can then prove to be the best in the world. I believe that I can beat either of them, because I’m younger and hungrier. There is no one who can keep up with my relentless attack and determination in the ring.

“Right now, I believe that I’m better than any of the other contenders. It’s time to fight for the world title. It’s time to fight Errol Spence Jr.”

On his career largely paying homage to his father

“Dedicating this fight and my career to honor my father’s memory means everything to me. He was and still is my greatest fan. He pushed me to succeed. He believed in me when there was nobody else. Becoming welterweight champion of the world is our dream.

“With my father’s passing, I started ‘55 for 55’ to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. It is my goal to help people and save lives with this program and for it to be another way of honoring his memory.”