Results: Michael Eifert upsets Jean Pascal, wins clear decision in IBF eliminator

Michael Eifert earned a clear decision win tonight over Jean Pascal, and even more important, the judges actually got it right and gave it to him.

Eifert got the upset win in Laval, Quebec, on scores of 115-113, 117-111, and 118-110. Though the right guy won, the 115-113 card is still terrible and should be called out. Bad Left Hook unofficially scored the fight 118-110 for Eifert.

Germany’s Eifert (12-1, 4 KO) was not really expected to win here, even by those who saw how sluggish and old Pascal (36-7-1, 20 KO) looked in last year’s controversial win over Meng Fanlong in Florida.

Pascal was similar in this fight, but worse. His bursts of fighting effort were fewer and farther between, and far less eye-catching, and to give Eifert his due credit, the German underdog made Pascal pay a lot, and just flat out-boxed him for such large stretches of the fight, that it would have been all-timer egregious to give Pascal the cards here. It’s bad enough he won five rounds on one judge’s card.

At 40, Pascal looks pretty well done. He’s still a tough man who can take some shots — Eifert swelled his face up pretty good over the course of this one, and Eifert is no power puncher — but his legs are gone, and even a small-looking ring couldn’t help him, as Eifert was still able to simply move around too much and consistently create too much space.

If the judges had given Pascal this win tonight, putting him in the ring with Artur Beterbiev at some point in the next year or so would have been criminal. The 25-year-old Eifert going into a ring with Beterbiev is no great proposition that anyone will be clamoring to see, being honest, but he’s at least in his prime.

