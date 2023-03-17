Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn takes some time to talk to Fight Hub TV about his thoughts on some criticism coming his way regarding Canelo Alvarez’s next fight against John Ryder. In particular Hearn responds to Oscar De La Hoya ridiculing the fight saying that he’s too blinded by Canelo leaving Golden Boy to give an honest assessment but that no one can question that Canelo wants, and does, fight the best. Here’s some of what Hearn had to say below.

Hearn on some underwhelming reactions to the announcement of Canelo vs Ryder

“I haven’t really seen it. I mean, John Ryder’s the mandatory. Don’t know what you want to do about it, he’s the undisputed super middleweight champion, he’s the interim world champion. You have to fight your mandatories. John Ryder has earned his shot, he beat Danny Jacobs, he beat Zach Parker, the fight gets called.

“I did see Oscar or something say ‘you’ve got to fight bigger fights.’ His last three fights have been Caleb Plant, Dmitry Bivol, and Gennadiy Golovkin. Sometimes people actually refuse to acknowledge the facts, and this is a very good fight in his hometown — a smaller fight than normal — but bringing a mandatory defense to his hometown and he has to take these fights if he wants to maintain his belts.”

On De La Hoya saying Canelo is regressing in his selection of opponents

“He beats Billy Joe Saunders, unification. Caleb Plant, undisputed fight. Dmitry Bivol, who Oscar De La Hoya said ‘they’re stupid taking that fight, that was such a tough fight, they’re idiots.’ But all of the sudden he’s taking easy fights? Oscar will say whatever suits him. I don’t think half the time he knows what he’s saying, but he will never speak honestly about Canelo Alvarez because at the end of the day Canelo Alvarez left Golden Boy, and he’s never been able to accept that.

“But what he should do is respect a fighter that he knows deep down will fight anybody and has continually done that over his career. So I think he needs to look at his own matchmaking, particularly ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez this weekend, and particularly Jaime Munguia, which has been absolutely horrific and embarrassing.

“I don’t like (Oscar’s criticism) because when people speak with emotion and anger they ignore the facts. If you want to look at the resume of Canelo Alvarez and the run that he’s had and start criticizing him, you’re a complete idiot. And I just feel like some people deserve respect. We live in a world where fighters don’t take challenges. You can’t come off the back of the Dmitry Bivol fight and say ‘that’s a stupid bit of matchmaking, that was much too tough a fight, why’s he taking fights like that?’ Because he wants challenges.

“And then all the sudden he fights a mandatory — in a good fight, by the way — and it’s like ‘he’s not fighting anyone good.’ He’s just gone Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, Dmitry Bivol, and Gennadiy Golovkin, and now he has to fight a mandatory and he’s doing it in front of 50,000 in Guadalajara.”

On the fans really wanting to see Canelo fight Jermall Charlo of David Benavidez

“Well Charlo hasn’t boxed for about 460 years. David Benavidez, he’s fighting Caleb Plant, which is a great fight...Benavidez beats Plant, that’s a tremendous fight for Canelo Alvarez — this guy don’t duck challenges, he wants to fight the best. What he wants to do is avenge his defeat to Dmitry Bivol, that’s what’s in his mind.”

On if Canelo has any interest in a Benavidez fight

“Of course because it’s a huge fight...I think Saul acknowledges that a victory over Caleb Plant would give him shouting rights to say ‘me.’ It’s never been Benavidez’s fault — his resume’s awful for a fighter of his ability. Awful. And he wanted the big fights and they’ve delivered a great fight for him. So if he wins I think he should start calling out Canelo Alvarez.”