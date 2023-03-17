Joshua Buatsi signs with Boxxer and takes aim at DAZN platform

Unbeaten British light heavyweight contender Joshua Buatsi (16-0, 13 KO) has agreed to join the Boxxer and Sky Sports stable this week on a multi-fight deal.

This signals the start of a new chapter for Buatsi who has struggled to move up to that next rung on the 175-lb ladder despite an impressive start to his professional career.

“I want people to say, ‘We know what channel to turn to,’” Buatsi said on Wednesday at the launch event for a May 6 card in Birmingham, United Kingdom, taking a clear swipe at the DAZN model.

“I’m not gonna tell you to download an app, to type in your email. My last fight, I asked myself, ‘How many watched it?’ I don’t think a lot of people saw it. For the blood and sweat I shed it is important to me that people have access to watch it.”

“I think straight away I am in the top three of the governing bodies, so it is about moving myself in the right way so that I can become a mandatory. There is no specific route or name. I just want to get my hands on a belt. I’ve been working very hard and I aim to go back to the United States and on May 6 I aim to pick up where I left off.”

His new promoter, Ben Shalom, said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to welcome Joshua Buatsi to the Boxxer stable. He is an exemplary role model and one of the most talented fighters we have in this country.

“Buatsi wants the biggest fights possible in front of the largest possible audience to achieve his unlimited potential. If there is anyone that can beat the likes of Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol then it’s Joshua Buatsi. If I can offer him Bivol in his next fight, believe me, he takes it. He’s ready and we need to deliver it for him now.

“He feels he wants to make up for lost time and we’re looking forward to sharing this journey with him, as he sets out to bring major nights and titles to Britain.”

