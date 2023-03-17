Zurdo Ramirez misses weight badly, Gabriel Rosado fight canceled

Well, there goes Saturday’s biggest fight. Multiple outlets report that Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez didn’t even come close to the 175-pound limit for tomorrow night’s DAZN main event against Gabriel Rosado, which is now canceled. Marcos Villegas claims that Ramirez came in at 187 pounds, while Mike Coppinger reports a more-reasonable but still absurd 182.6.

Unless he was completely psychologically devastated by last year’s loss to Dmitry Bivol, you have to assume some sort of injury or illness on Ramirez’s (44-1, 30 KO) part, as there’s no excuse for this kind of screw-up. Even Julio Cesar Chavez Jr had the decency to up the weight limit before obliterating the scales.

Fingers crossed Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KO) still gets paid.

Joseph Diaz Jr’s lightweight clash with Mercito Gesta now serves as the headliner, though that had its share of drama when Diaz came in three pounds heavy. Ramirez’s scale fail was unexpected, but this is standard operating procedure for Diaz.