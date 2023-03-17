Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez rematch reportedly joins Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

Devin Haney’s May 20th undisputed title defense against Vasiliy Lomachenko may have its co-main event, as Mike Coppinger reports that former two-division titlist Oscar Valdez will make his ring return in a rematch with Adam Lopez.

Valdez (30-1, 23 KO) has a title shot against Emanuel Navarrete waiting for him after injury forced him out of their planned vacant title fight, but news broke last month that Valdez would look to shake off some rust in May before taking on “Vaquero” later this year.

Lopez (16-4, 6 KO) stepped up at the eleventh hour to fight Valdez in 2019 when both of their prospective opponents missed weight, and despite having prepared for a featherweight bout while Valdez made his super featherweight debut, “Blunose” floored the former Olympian and pushed him to the limit before suffering a questionable standing stoppage.

Lopez has since established himself as one of Top Rank’s most consistent action fighters, and though he does his best work at 126, he acquitted himself well against Abraham Nova in January. We know for a fact that he’ll fight his ass off, which automatically makes him better than the majority of tune-ups out there.