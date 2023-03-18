Diaz Jr vs Gesta: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

JoJo Diaz and Mercito Gesta will meet tonight in a substitute main event on DAZN, a 12-round lightweight bout from Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

The original main event for the show was Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado, an awful fight nobody really wanted to see, and Zurdo was very accommodating for public demand when he missed weight by somewhere between eight and 12 lbs, depending on what you believe, as if one is particularly better than the other.

The main card will feature four fights, and Wil Esco’s on the coverage tonight, with highlights and results starting at 8 pm ET, plus round-by-round for the main event.

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)