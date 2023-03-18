Live updates and results: Jarrell Miller vs Lucas Browne, Pattinson vs Jenkins for Mar. 18, 2023

Another Saturday afternoon (U.S. time), another glut of boxing that can only sustain SO MUCH FOCUS!

We’re doing another free-for-all discussion today, with ProBox TV airing Jarrell Miller vs Lucas Browne and more from Dubai starting at Noon ET, plus Matchroom in Newcastle on DAZN starting at 3 pm ET, with Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins in their main event.

We’ll keep you aware of what all is happening as the day goes on in this stream:

From Dubai (ProBox TV, Noon ET)

Note: We’re listing what has been on promotional materials for ProBox, but the start time has also shifted, like, four times, so we’re doing our best with this, as they are. Could be more, could be less!

Jarrell Miller (25-0-1, 21 KO) vs Lucas Browne (31-3, 27 KO), heavyweights, rounds

Jono Carroll (23-2-1, 7 KO) vs Miguel Marriaga (30-6, 26 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Soslan Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) vs Brandon Glanton (17-1, 14 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds

Samat Abdyrakhmanov (1-0, 0 KO) vs Nicolas David Veron (10-9-1, 3 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

From Newcastle (DAZN, 3:00 pm ET)