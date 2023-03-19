How to watch Benavidez vs Plant, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for March 22-25, 2023

Wednesday, March 22

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Mohamed Soumaoro vs Angel Vazquez. ProBox from Plant City! You know how it goes by now. Soumaoro “upset” prospect Jusiyah Shirley on ProBox in December, and he’s rewarded with a main event slot, as it should work for this sort of series/franchise/whatever you’d call what ProBox are doing. Vazquez is unbeaten, 22 and from Mexico. BLH will have live coverage.

Thursday, March 23

Social Media, TBA, Benavidez vs Plant press conference. We’ll be here, because these guys have brought some fire to their meetings so far. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Ramirez vs Commey press conference.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora. This is actually a very, very good matchup! Mbilli has emerged as a contender at 168 and Gongora, though he lost to Lerrone Richards, is still in the mix, too, and the style matchup could be a tough one for both guys.

Friday, March 24

Social Media, TBA, Benavidez vs Plant weigh-in. Again, we’ll be here. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Ramirez vs Commey weigh-in.

ESPN+, 3:00 pm ET, Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown.

Saturday, March 25

Sky Sports (UK), 3:00 pm ET, Lawrence Okolie vs David Light. I’m assuming this will get added to FITE PPV, but it’s not listed yet. If it does, we’ll have coverage, it’s a decent world title matchup. Okolie will be a heavy favorite, but Light’s not a scrub or anything. The undercard has Frazer Clarke, Karris Artingstall, Aaron McKenna, some other prospects. BLH will probably have live coverage.

ESPN+, 6:55 pm ET, Ramirez vs Commey prelims.

Social Media, TBA, Benavidez vs Plant prelims.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat. This is a fight that’s happening down in Mexico. It would be welcome as something to watch on many nights, but it’s a distant third option on this one.

SHO PPV, 9:00 pm ET, David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant. This has a bit of big fight buzz, in part because the fighters have done a good job hyping on both sides. You can order through normal cable and satellite, or through Showtime directly, or through PPV.com if you’re looking for a good streaming option, all priced at $74.99. The undercard is solid, if nothing super exciting. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey. This is a decent fight, but obviously the second choice for basically anybody tonight. Still, if you’re going to have this on, whether you just don’t want to pay for Benavidez vs Plant or whatever, we’ll have live coverage because John is stepping in to provide a second option. BLH will have live coverage.