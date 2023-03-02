Callum Smith injured, pulled from March 11th DAZN main event

Matchroom Boxing announced today that Callum Smith is out of his March 11th main event against Pawel Stepien due to injury. The show will proceed with Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen and Robbie Davies Jr vs Darragh Foley as “co-headlin[ers].”

Smith (29-1, 21 KO) had hoped to fight for the first time since smashing Mathieu Bauderlique in a WBC eliminator last August, a win that set him up for a shot at unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. Mauricio Sulaiman had intimated that he would enforce this obligation rather than allow Beterbiev to face Dmitry Bivol for undisputed status, but depending on the severity of the injury, that could be off the table for a good while.

It’s another frustrating turn in Smith’s career. He’s looked like a monster since moving up from 168, but has fought just twice in the last two years. He should still have a few years of prime left at 32, so fingers crossed he can squeeze in some of the genuinely interesting matchups light heavyweight has to offer.