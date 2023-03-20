WBA orders Hector Luis Garcia vs Lamont Roach Jr

After a brief and unsuccessful journey north, it’s back to business for WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia, whom the sanctioning body has ordered to face mandatory challenger Lamont Roach Jr.

The two have until April 19th to come to terms. A purse bid would go 75/25 in the champion’s favor.

Garcia (16-1, 10 KO) will be making his inaugural defense, having taken the belt from Roger Gutierrez last August after shocking Chris Colbert the previous February. Rather than immediately commence his title reign, he moved up to 135 pounds to challenge Gervonta Davis, putting forth an admirable effort but ultimately retiring in the corner after a massive left hand briefly took out his vision.

Roach (23-1-1, 9 KO) bounced back from his 2019 defeat to Jamel Herring with a solid four-fight win streak, including decisions over Rene Alvarado and Angel Rodriguez. He’s taken his lumps, regrouped, and once again emerged as a genuine contender. Nice matchup.